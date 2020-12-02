In dental school, Anas Essa knew that he wanted to work on making people’s smiles a more accepted part of their facial features.

“I knew I wanted to work with people and their smiles, and I also knew I wanted to work for myself only,” he smiles. “A smile is the first thing someone notices about you. Starting Diamond White Smile allowed me to change someone’s smile and see their confidence rise. This is the most rewarding part of my job and is why I started this company.”

Diamond White Smile, founded in 2017, satisfied that instinct. “Originally I started this as a side business which quickly turned into a full time corporation running seven days a week,” Anas says.“Our mission is to help change one smile at a time and one life at a time.”

Going on, he adds, “At Diamond White Smile we offer both in office and mobile teeth whitening services as well as training to become a teeth whitening technician. We build people to have the opportunity to own their own business.

“What makes us unique is we not only offer in office teeth whitening but we are now an academy who help to train others to become teeth whitening technicians themselves. We want our students to become successful and it’s our priority to make sure that happens. We don’t want to just pump out numbers, we at Diamond White Smile care that everyone is getting the best results possible and the best training possible.”

Anas is quick to provide advice for people looking to start out in the business. “It’s going to be scary and it’s going to be hard,” he says. “I work seven days a week morning and night and I wouldn’t change it for the world. You’re going to have good weeks and you’re going to have bad weeks but never give up. Remember success doesn’t happen overnight.”