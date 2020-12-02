A fuel tanker on Wednesday morning caught fire on the busy Magboro section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident was reported to have happened around 06 am.

It was also learned that the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway – leading inward to Lagos.

The incident has now caused gridlock at Magboro, outward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

However, firefighters have arrived at the scene of the fire outbreak.

This is coming barely 25 days after a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that no fewer than two persons died with 29 vehicles burnt in the November 7 incident.