Convener of Culturati, Aregbe Idris has disclosed that the iconic culture brand has for 13 years been promoting African arts and growing local businesses by turning passion into profit and entrenching progressive human development for the common good.

He said it has helped in restoring Africa’s eroding cultural pride, while arresting the cycle of poverty and unemployment.

Speaking at the Culturati dome in Lagos about the 13th edition of the cultural fiesta coming up December 18, Idris stated that, much greater use should be made of Africa’s creative talents in the continent, of its drama, films and music as effective tools for raising awareness among the African people, on the need for a change in negative attitudes and values, in the drive to boost economic development.

According to him, “Culturati reflects the cultural diversity of African societies, and is a vehicle to establish a revival of Africa’s fading culture, while also promoting cultural tourism.”

Explaining the rationale behind the theme of this year’s edition “Unleashing African Potentials”, Idris said that “Integrating different cultures inspired the theme of Culturati 2020, “where we intend to create a synergy between African culture and other continents as a means to foster rewarding collaborations while exploring the rich diversities of different cultures.

“Our spirited dedication is inspired by the need to acquaint younger generations with the values, beauties and legacies of our cultural heritage,” he added.

Idris sees culture as a vital factor in development, a force capable of unleashing the latent economic potentials in the African culture, knowing that the various unique underpinnings thereon, readily form a veritable source of creative expressions, value creation and youth empowerment, all of which resonate with global sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In order to, not just boost economic development but also sustain such, Idris believes cultural values must be in place and must be governed by transparency, accountability, trustworthiness and empowerment.

The event billed to hold December 18, 2020 at Amore Gardens Lekki is expected to kick off with a red carpet and promises to be an exciting, educative and inspiring event with a number of features including, Arts & Cultural Fair, Symposium, Fashion show and Runway, Music & Dance, Drama, Cocktail, Special Recognition & Awards.

The cocktail event which is a Special Edition will also serve as a conduit to introduce the movie “This is Lagos,” designed to showcase tourism and investment opportunities in Lagos, essentially to showcase developments, capture important landmarks in the state, while also presenting an exciting adventure for tourists and visitors to Lagos, as the state gradually navigates into a post-pandemic economy.

Since inception in 2008, Culturati has been fostering proper understanding of African culture through art exhibitions, fashion shows, dance, poetry, music, cuisine, crafts etc., rewarding the invaluable contributions of cultural icons, while motivating young and upcoming creatives in turning their passion into profit.