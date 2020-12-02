COVID-19 pandemic has forced England’s Queen Elizabeth to cancel her annual Christmas gift-giving ceremony for the first time in decades.

Every year the Monarch, now 94, and Prince Philip, 99, order presents for every single member of the royal household.

The Queen usually hands over the gifts, personally to the staff by the Christmas trees at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, along with a Christmas pudding.

Past favourites include a special trinket box or a photo frame engraved with her personal cypher and champagne flutes.

However, this year the intimate ceremonies have been cancelled due to social distancing regulations and the need for the 94-year-old monarch to stay in a strict operational bubble.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend Christmas ‘quietly’ at Windsor Castle, reports Daily Mail.

Royal employees have also been informed, unsurprisingly, that the Palace’s main official Christmas party, as well as all smaller staff events, have been cancelled.

However, Daily Mail said the royal staff will still receive a gift from the Queen as usual but there will be no special moment with Her Majesty.