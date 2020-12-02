By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pope Francis has prayed for the repentance of Boko Haram members, even as he condemned the killing of 43 farmers recently in Zabarmari, Borno.

The cleric in his weekly general audience assured Nigerians of his prayers. “I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis prayed that those who were killed be welcomed in peace. He prayed that their families found comfort and that God converts the heart of the killers which offended his name.

He said: “May God welcome them in his peace and comfort their families, and convert the hearts of those who commit similar atrocities, which gravely offend his name.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that terrorists attacked an area outside Borno state’s capital Maiduguri on Saturday, slaughtering dozens of labourers in rice fields near the village of Zabarmari.

Boko Haram members have come out on Tuesday to claim responsibility for the killing.