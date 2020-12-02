The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has called on the nation’s security agencies to step up intelligence gathering to prevent further loss of lives of harmless Nigerians in the northeast, especially in Borno.

The TSG Head of Media, Mr Oluwatosin Johnson, made the call in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dozens of farmers were killed last weekend while working on their rice fields at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno.

Johnson said that the slaughtering of the farmers, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, was a huge loss to the nation.

“We the leadership and members of the TSG commiserate with the government and people of Borno State over the killings of the farmers.

“We condemn the unwarranted killings of innocent Nigerians by whatever guise and call on the security agencies to step up intelligence gathering to prevent further loss of lives of harmless Nigerians in the state and beyond,’’ the TSG media chief stated.

He appealed to the people and their community leaders to assist the security agencies in intelligence gathering.

“Remember security is everybody’s business and should not be left alone for security personnel alone,” Johnson advised.

He urged the people to live in peace with one another and urged them to go about their lawful activities without fear.

“We are aware that the leadership of our security and law enforcement agencies are taking actions to safeguard the nation against insecurity and divisive elements and they need our cooperation,” he noted.