Michael Adeshina

The Academic Staff Union of Universities said consultations are still ongoing on the next line of action over the offers made by the Nigerian government for it to end its eight-month strike.

The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the union is still consulting its members and will get back to the government soon.

He said: “We have what the government is offering and have transmitted the same to our members nationwide and we are consulting on what the next line of action will be. You know a tree does not make a forest and our union is democratic in nature and practice.

He also added that “As for how long the consultation would take, I cannot say but it may go beyond this week. Whatever we decide on is definitely going to be in the national interest, the interest of our children, the interest of our members, and the good of all.”

However, The Federal Government last week pledged to pay N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalization of the university system bringing the total payment to N70 billion.

The FG further also agreed to settle the arrears of salaries of the lecturers before December 31.

The government also accepted the demand by the ASUU that they are exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System pending the approval of their proposed payment system, the University Transparency, and Accountability Solution.

However, both parties are expected to reconvene on Friday as disclosed by the FG delegates after the previous negotiation.