By Sumaila Ogbaje

In what looked like revenge missions, the Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has hit terrorists’ camps in Sambisa forest and Yale area of Borno.

Scores of the terrorists were killed in the separate air strikes on Monday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The airr strikes came just about 48 hours after the terrorists killed scores of rice farmers in Zabarmari in Jere LGA of Borno state.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram terrorists’ leaders in the Sambisa Forest area and at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno.

He said the air raids were undertaken after credible intelligence and series of aerial surveillance missions.

He said that this indicated that some terrorists that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures in the areas.

According to him, the military dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations.

“The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures and the killing of several terrorists,” he said