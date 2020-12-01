By Jennifer Okundia

Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and businessman Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, has a new song.

The music act, who hails from Tandale, Dar es Salaam, joined forces with legendary Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide on a new track entitled “Waah.“

Diamond is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, a TV Station titled Wasafi TV and a radio station known as Wasafi Fm. The musician has songs including “Number One” featuring Nigerian artist Davido, and a host of others to his credit.

He has also won several awards at Channel O, MTV Awards, Soundcity, Kilimnjaro Music Awards, Headies, Afrima, Afrimma, Kora, AEA, the HiPipo Music Awards and more.

Platnumz is considered one of the most influential artiste in Africa, and is said to be the most loved and decorated artiste in East and Central Africa.

Watch his new visual here: