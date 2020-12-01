“Wetin We Gain” crooner Victor Eugenie Adere aka Victor AD, joins forces with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) artiste Peruzzi on the record dubbed “Wet.”

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, began his music career in early 2014. He has worked with producers such as Kulboybeat, Kizzybeatz, ID Clef, Mr Nolimitz.

In 2017, he released the single “No Idea,” shot and directed by Cinema House Images. In 2018, Victor served the single “Wetin We Gain”, and was discovered by the management company Longitude Promotions in the same year.

Victor is the first of four children, born in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos State, where he grew up with his family. He attended Heritage International School in Lagos and Ekpan Secondary School in Warri.

The music video for “Wetin We Gain” has garnered more than 9 million views on YouTube.