By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, and record producer, Mastaa aka Masterkraft, release visuals for “No Worries” off their joint project titled “Crossroads.”

This 5-track EP features DJ Neptune, DJ Magnum, and Sun X Rain. The EP is a follow-up to Vector’s last 9-track EP, “VIBES Before T.E.S.L.I.M

Vector has three studio albums to his credit, including State of Surprise and The Second Coming. In anticipation of his second studio album, he released a mixtape titled Bar Racks. “Lafiaji” which was released in December 2016.

Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, professionally known as Masterkraft, is a disc jockey, band director, pianist, and songwriter.