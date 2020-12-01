The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has offered free medical care and surgery to about 1,000 indigents in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Dr Lanre Olosunde, President of ARD-UITH, told journalists on Tuesday in Oro that the free medical outreach was part of activities to mark the association’s 37th Annual General Meeting.

According to Olosunde, the programme was part of the association’s corporate social responsibility in giving back to the community and helping indigents with various health challenges.

He said that some of the health challenges observed by the association included diabetes, hypertension, eye problems and cataracts.

The ARD president commended the efforts of the community and other philanthropists who supported ARD’s initiatives in its humanitarian assistance in the state.

Olosunde commended Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and the Chief Medical Director of UITH, Dr Yusuf Dasilva for approving the University of Ilorin branch hospital at Esie for surgical interventions and free drugs for patients.

Prof. Oyinloye Ibukun, of the Department of Radiology, UITH observed that the General Hospital in Oro community had been dilapidated for years.

Ibukun noted that the community was still hopeful that the state government would pledge to renovate the structure and make it befitting for the community to use for its healthcare.

He lauded the initiatives of ARD-UITH and appealed to influential Nigerians to key into the association’s humanitarian activities and support them.

In his remarks, Dr Simon Olayioye, the high Chief, Asanlu of Oro commended the humanitarian gesture by the ARD-UITH.

Olayioye observed that there were many indigents in the community living with one health challenge or the other and could not afford health care services.

He appealed to the association and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure such initiatives continued on regular basis across the community.

One of the beneficiaries of the surgical interventions, Miss Esther Jacobs, said she was operated for breast-related illness, adding that the surgery was free of charge.

ARD also presented awards to traditional leaders of the community to show appreciation for their efforts and assistance to the body.