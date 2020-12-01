By Daniels Ekugo

There was tension around Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday as Boulos Enterprises, sacks over 70 workers and some union members.

Boulos is a company assembling Suzuki motorcycles and other products.

It is learnt that the company embarked on the sacking spree as a result of biting Coronavirus effect.

Family members of some of the sacked workers expressed shock over the sack of their bread winners.

According to one of the affected staff, “I am yet to come to terms with the reason why they sacked most of us, including some union members.

“This is a very disturbing situation. How do I feed my family during this end of the year? I sincerely do not know what came over them on this mass sack.”

But expressing anger on the sudden dismissal, another staff affected by the sacked said “Which pandemic are they talking about? Look, in the next two weeks, Boulos will still employ new staff, that has been their way but what is now disturbing is why this time?”

At as press time, affected workers were still hanging around the gate as other members of staff promised to effect a total shutdown of the company, especially their sister company Bel Impex, makers of tissue papers.