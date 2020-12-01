Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer Simi took to her timeline to write a letter to her baby Deja.

Simi and her musician hubby Adekunle Gold welcomed their daughter 6 months ago, and since then, the couple has been overwhelmed with their cute baby girl.

Her message to Deja read:

My baby. My daughter. The love of my life. This feisty little chocolate Princess is 6 months old today. God is so great. 🤎

You make me giddy Adejare. You changed my life and turned my Spirit inside out. Giving you life (in collaboration with God and your daddy) gave me new life, and is the most spiritual thing I ever did in all my life. You’re everything to me. I’ve never felt a love so complete and thorough and protective and jealous and unconditional. They tell you you’re gonna love your baby so much, but you don’t know how much until you love your baby.

I’m emotional because you’re growing up too fast 😭 and some days I want time to freeze, so I can soak up more of these moments, but I’m also excited for you to grow up so we can have cute, silly conversations. So we can go on mommy/daughter dates. So we can have slumber parties. So you can confide in me. So we can pray together. You’re everything I asked for, and then so much more. You complete our little family. Thank you for your gummy smiles and for all the words you think you’re saying. I hear you. I love you too much Déjà. Happy half birthday 👶🏾🤎

– Mommy

Simi and Adekunle got married in 2019, in front of family and friends.

Simi later disclosed her pregnancy in her “Duduke” video which received so much airplay and streaming from her fans.