Vice President Yemi Osinbajo reminded of 2015 tweet

A tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in February 2015, suggesting an impeachment of President Goodluck Jonathan over security failures, has been dredged to lampoon him.

In the tweet posted on 8 February, 2015, Osinbajo said: “If the President says I’ve lost capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it’s certainly an impeachable offence”.

Twitter commenters are now asking Osinbajo to communicate the suggestion to the National Assembly, with the apparent failure of Buhari to secure lives and property.

“Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should contact the Senate already for the impeachment process of Buhari. He should stand by his word”, wrote Emmanuel Temitope.

Gideon Ekong, while showcasing the 2015 tweet, gave a more brutal blow: “Mr President and Honorable Osinbajo. Y’all had all the answers in 2015. What happened? What did Nigerians do to have this level of incompetence unleashed on us?”.

The 2015 comment is just one of the issues he was attacked over.

Some commenters made comparison between him and wannabe VP Peter Obi.

Some questioned his silence, while others provided excuses for him, over what critics deemed to be his failings.

Here are some of the Twitter posts on Osinbajo: