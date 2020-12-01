By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian House of Representatives has resolved to write the British Parliament over a libelous statement made by a member of the parliament, Tom Tugendhat on former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

British MP Tom Tom Tugendhat had during debate on #EndSARS protest at the parliament alleged that Gowon took half of Central Bank with him to London when he was overthrown.

But on Tuesday, the House expressed displeasure over the comment of the British Parliament on Gowon.

On matters of urgent public importance, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi moved a motion on the need to respond to the deliberate attempt by a member of the British House of Parliament to disparage Gowon.

The motion was seconded by Rep. Leke Ajibade.

Gagdi stated that the utterance of the member of the British Parliament who led the committee on foreign affairs alleged without substance that Gowon had looted the central bank of Nigeria and transferred the same funds outside Nigeria.

He wondered why a seasoned parliamentarian would utter such unsubstantiated claim possible of inciting violence in Nigeria.

He called on the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives to write to the British parliament and express displeasure of the House at the libelous statement against the Nigeria leader.

He also called for a public apology from the parliamentarian who made the allegations.