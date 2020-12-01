By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of police brutality, on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for a retired assistant commissioner of police, Carol Afegbai.

She was allegedly involved in the murder of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) undergraduate, Ibrahim Momodu in 2013.

Momodu was allegedly shot by a police officer who was Afegbai’s orderly, when she was the Divisional Police Officer of Ogida police station.

Until his death, Momodu was a 400-level student in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, UNIBEN.

At the hearing on Tuesday in Benin City, chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (Rtd), said “the respondent was summoned to appear in today’s (Tuesday) hearing, but has failed to present herself before the panel.”

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued forthwith on the said respondent who is named Carol Afegbai, who shall appear before this panel, following the order of this panel on the 9th day of December, 2020.”

Similarly, another petitioner, Solomon Obodeh asked the panel to invite police officers who were alleged accomplices in the death of his brother, Benson Obodeh.