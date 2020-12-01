By Adejoke Adeleye

The Chairman, Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation, Justice Solomon Olugbemi on Monday revealed that the Panel has received a total of 105 petitions on police brutality and human rights abuses, saying the Panel has put an end to submission.

Justice Olugbemi who made this known while speaking with news men at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta said the Panel has in less than six weeks of its sittings, treated 19 out of the 105 petitions submitted.

Speaking on the deadline of petition submission, the Chairman revealed that, “our initial deadline for submission was 18th November, 2020 before it was extended to the end of November to give room for more petitions.

The Chairman added that the panel will do all in its power to ensure that nobody is witch-hunted, assuring that justice would be delivered based on evidences provided and adequate evaluation.

On his part, Barr. Femi Aina, counsel to Mrs. Fatimah Elegbede, one of the petitioners who in her petition alleged that some members of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) killed her husband unlawfully, expressed optimism that justice is near with the calibre of the Panel members and the kind of questions they were asking during cross examination.

On her part, the petitioner, Elegbede called on government to help her investigate the death of her husband and also support her financially so as to take care of her daughter adequately.