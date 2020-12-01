The Lagos State Government on Tuesday publicly presented a Draft Plastic Waste Policy before stakeholders.

The state government stated that the time has come to find a lasting solution to the harmful effects of plastic waste across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello while addressing participants at the one-day Stakeholders workshop on the draft policy at LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, said plastics in the environment have been a global problem and man’s relationship with plastics has been shaped by various cultural, social and economic factors.

See photos below: