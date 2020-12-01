Hon. Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello (Middle), Permanent Secretary, Office Of Environmental Services, Mrs Aderonke Odeneye (Second left), Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Mr Ibrahim Odumboni (Second right), rep of the Controller, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Akinyemi Olusola (right) and Director Legal Unit, Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Olubunmi Obadan during One-Day Consultative Workshop On Draft Lagos State Plastic Waste Policy in Lagos State, held at the LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa on Tuesday.
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday publicly presented a Draft Plastic Waste Policy before stakeholders.
The state government stated that the time has come to find a lasting solution to the harmful effects of plastic waste across the state.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello while addressing participants at the one-day Stakeholders workshop on the draft policy at LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, said plastics in the environment have been a global problem and man’s relationship with plastics has been shaped by various cultural, social and economic factors.
Hon. Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello (Middle), Permanent Secretary, Office Of Environmental Services, Mrs Aderonke Odeneye (Second left), Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Mr Ibrahim Odumboni (Second right), rep of the Controller, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Akinyemi Olusola (right) and Director Legal Unit, Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Olubunmi Obadan during One-Day Consultative Workshop On Draft Lagos State Plastic Waste Policy in Lagos State, held at the LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa on Tuesday.
Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Olalekan Shodehinde, Permanent Secretary, Office Of Environmental Services, Mrs Aderonke Odeneye, Hon.Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello and Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Mr Ibrahim Odumboni at a One-Day Consultative Workshop On Draft Lagos State Plastic Waste Policy in Lagos State, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce an Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa on Tuesday.
