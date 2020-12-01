From right, Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Commissioner for Works, Engr. Remi Omowaye and others, at the Commissioning of the Reconstruction of 20km Ejigbo-Ara-Oje-Ede (Ara Junction), at Osogbo Garage, Ejigbo, on Tuesday

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday commissioned the reconstruction of 20km Ejigbo-Ara-Oje-Ede road.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Commissioner for Works, Engr. Remi Omowaye, Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun and many others.

