By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nigerian music star Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi bought a Range Rover as a Christmas gift for himself.

This is the first car the singer who is currently in Dubai will be buying in a recent time.

The 29-year-old serial entrepreneur shared pictures of his new black whip on his Instastories.

“If I end up not being in one place to enjoy my new car I will be upset,” he wrote on Tuesday.

In another story, he wrote, “Gave myself a Christmas gift.”

In another story, he said, “This one is for #DettyDecember Parolz.”

Mr Eazi in 2019 in an interview disclosed that he did not own a car because he is not stationed in one place.

Speaking with Joy FM on-air personality George Quaye in Janurary, the singer said he still had not purchased a car.