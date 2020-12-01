In Ivan Tapia’s world, the effect he is having on his community is as much a consideration when he decides on his career moves.

The Tijuana-born entrepreneur is keen to help other people after experiencing hardship early in his own career.

After graduating from college when his baseball career didn’t take flight due to an injury, he entered a world on the precipice of the 2008 financial crisis and had to deal with being sacked and facing insolvency.

It was in the midst of this darkness that he found out about multi-level marketing.

“I knew I couldn’t depend of corporate America anymore, as I knew cycles always happen since the Great Depression,” he says about his decision.

“So made a decision to start an MLM opportunity, which personally I never believed I was going to go after 100%.”

Going after that path has brought him great success with the businessman making over $1 million before his 30th birthday, but now he is keen to help others in his community on their way to success.

“In October 2016 we made a decision to change MLM opportunities because we wanted to help a lot of people, and wanted to focus more on my purpose in life that I had found,” he says,.

“Which was impact the life of 1 billion people. I still didn’t know how we would get that started, but I knew I had to set up a goal way bigger than myself.

“Since then we have been blessed to have the opportunity to help over 300 people making over $10,000 per month, and out of those around 20 of them have made over 1 million dollars in these 3 years, now we have a portfolio of 30+ businesses where we have invested money, or we are getting income from every month.

“We also have donated several hundreds of thousands to different communities to help the needed.

”As our focus is to keep helping communities, expanding personal development, and developing people into becoming leaders around the world in these areas: emotionally, spiritually, financially, physically, and mentally.”