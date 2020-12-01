By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Arrested fugitive, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina will be extradited to Nigeria soon, the Nigeria Police said on Tuesday.

Maina was arrested in Niamey, Niger Republic on Monday after he ran away from Nigeria where he is facing trial.

A statement issued by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said following the arrest of Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

He said Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

“The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Maina, along with his company, is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering, to the tune of N2 billion.

His trial continued last week in absentia.

Maina jumped bail since 29 September.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court last week sent to jail Senator Ali Ndume, Maina’s surety. He was released on Friday.