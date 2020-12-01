Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid were beaten for the second time by Shakhtar Donetsk in Game 5 of their Champions League Group B.

The hosts prevailed 2-0, in the match played at Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine.

The goals were scored by Dentinho and Solomon in the 57th and 82nd minute.

The victory sent Madrid to the third position in the group.

Shakhtar are now second in the group, behind leaders Gladbach, who have eight points.

Shakhtar and Madrid however have seven points each, but Shakhtar have the head-to-head advantage.

Both will know who will proceed to the knock out stage on MatchDay 6 on 9 December.

Then, Madrid will meet the leaders Gladbach, while Shakhtar will play Inter Milan.

Gladbach with eight points are hosting Inter in the second game of the group on Tuesday.

“I’m an optimist, this is a complicated moment but we have to draw on our character and pride. It’s a real pity about this because we didn’t deserve to lose here. Now it’s time to believe,” said Zidane at the end of the match.

For Shakhtar, their victory was the fruit of hard preparation.

“We wanted to redeem ourselves after back-to-back losses to Gladbach. We have worked very hard and showed we can compete with the top sides like Madrid.” said midfielder Viktor Kovalenko.

He added:”We will have a very difficult last match at Inter. We drew with them at home but now we will have to win if we want to qualify for the knockout stage. We need to prepare very well for this match.”