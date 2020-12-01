Formula One record champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix.

An F1 statement said: ‘The FIA, Formula One and Mercedes Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PRC testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19.

‘In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.’

‘Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

‘However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to his arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

‘Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.’

Mercedes added: ‘Lewis is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

‘Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery.’

The 35 year-old seven-time Formula One world champion will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this weekend.