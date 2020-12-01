Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter and producer Martins Okwun, popularly known by his stage name J. Martins, releases the official video for his song “Be Real” featuring Harrysong.

“Be Real” is a contemporary and inspiring gospel song which helps you to understand perfectly that fake life won’t last. it’s all about being a better person, enjoying your God-given wealth and not dependent on ill gotten wealth.”

Martins is best known for his song “Oyoyo” “Jupa” and “Good Or Bad.” He is also known to have featured on the song by the now defunct P-Square, “E No Easy”.