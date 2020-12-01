The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has obtained an Interim Forfeiture Order on the sum of USD 919,202.07 fraudulently hidden in a bank account.

The money IS linked to the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The ICPC found the money following a petition against some officials of the Federal High Court for alleged corruption.

Investigators in the Rivers State office of the Commission traced the money that had been hidden in an interest yielding account by officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt since 2014.

On discovery of the hidden money, the ICPC through its lawyer, Dr. Agada Akogwu filed an Ex-parte Motion for an Interim Order of Forfeiture of the money.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt granted the Commission’s prayers for interim forfeiture of the said sum pending the final hearing on the matter.

The judge further ruled that the ‘’orders of the court directing the interim forfeiture shall be published in any daily newspaper within 14 working days for any person interested in the said property sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause why the final forfeiture orders be not made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.’’

The matter was adjourned till 14th December 2020 for reports and final forfeiture hearing.