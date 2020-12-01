Sixty-four teams now know their opponents in the third round of the English FA Cup, after the draw was completed on Monday night.

Liverpool will travel to face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup, while Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, the defending champions will face Newcastle.

Chelsea host League Two Morecambe, while Spurs will face Marine of the Northern Premier League the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament.

A West London Derby between QPR and Fulham also caught the eye in one of the ties of the round when the draw was made on Monday evening.

Third round draw in full:

Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs Derby County

Marine vs Tottenham

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs West Ham

Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Watford

Stevenage vs Swansea

Everton vs Rotherham

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff

Arsenal vs Newcastle

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United

Canvey Island OR Boreham Wood vs Millwall

Blackburn vs Doncaster

Stoke City vs Leicester

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

Crawley Town vs Leeds

Burnley vs MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Luton vs Reading

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich vs Coventry

Blackpool vs West Brom

Newport County vs Brighton

Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town

All ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021, with the winning clubs pocketing £82,000 for reaching the last 32.