By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State judicial panel has laid bare its first case out of 210 petitions it has received since it began sitting in October.

The panel chair, Justice Okuwobi led struck out Mr. Bonu Pascal’s petition against the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad.

In her Judgement, the retired Justice struck out the petition for abusing court processes, incompetence, and lacking merit.

Police counsel, Emmanuel Eze argued that the case which was supposed to be heard for the first time by the panel was already concluded by the Lagos State High Court.

Eze disclosed N300 million was awarded in favour of Mr. Pascal for his case. Eze disclosed further that after the Lagos State high court’s judgment, the case was appealed and has been heard again and concluded by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal reduced the money awarded from N300 million to N30 million. Currently, the case is pending and set to be heard by the Supreme Court Eze revealed.

Counsel to the petitioner, T.O Gazali, however, urged the panel to allow the counsel who filed the petition originally to appear before a pronouncement is made.

Justice Okuwobi, however, dismissed the case.