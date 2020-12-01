A medical doctor and CEO, Ceephass Diagnostic Clinic/Surgery in Uyo, Dr. Bassey Goddy Usen has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment without option of fine.

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, proclaimed the sentence on Monday.

Usen, was prosecuted by the EFCC on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N5 million.

Usen was said to have in April 2018 received N2 million from one Edodiong Essien under the pretence that the money will be used to execute contracts awarded to him by Akwa Ibom State Hospital Management Board.

The offence violated Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”, EFCC said.

Usen pleaded not guilty at the commencement of trial on October 24, 2018.

In the course of the trial, prosecution counsel, Agbo S. Abuh presented four witnesses and tendered various exhibits which were admitted in evidence, and closed its case on February 28.

Justice Okeke in her judgment noted that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She sentenced Usen to seven years imprisonment on each of the two-count charge.

Though there was no option of fine, the prison terms will run concurrently with effect from the day of his arrest.

In addition, the convict would restitute the sum of N3 million to his victim as a condition for his release upon completion of his jail term.

Usen ‘s journey to prison began in 2018, when his victim, Edodiong Essien petitioned the EFCC.

Essien said Usen approached him for a loan to enable him execute a contract, purportedly awarded to him by Akwa Ibom State Hospitals Management Board for the supply of drugs to rural hospitals in the state.

Usen’s claim for the loan was later found to be false, as he did not feature as a contractor with the state’s Hospital Management Board.

He also flouted the terms of repayment.

Worse, he issued his lender, Essien dud cheques.