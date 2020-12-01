Adejoke Adeleye

A customary court sitting in Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital has dissolved a twenty-seven-year-old marriage based on the husband’s demand.

Mr. Alani Adekunle and father of four told the court, presided over by Mrs. A.O Abimbola that his wife, Dorcas, always stripped to rain curses on him.

He also claimed she used dangerous weapons to threaten him whenever they have a disagreement.

Alani, who dragged his wife to the court in suit number: C/124/2020, accused her of taking his pictures from one herbalist to another, since he filed a divorce suit against her.

The husband, who prayed the court to dissolve the 27- year- old marriage also accused her of infidelity.

He said he had reported her to family members, but the efforts yielded no fruit.

He, therefore, sought for an order of the court to ask his wife to pack her belongings out of his house.

He also requested for the custody of their four children.

In her defence, Dorcas denied she took Alani’s pictures to any herbalist.

She said the accusation is the other way round.

She accused him of not caring for the children and paying school fees.

Dorcas said that her husband always locked up foodstuffs to keep her and the children from gaining access to them.

In its ruling, the court objected to Alani’s request to have the custody of all the four children..

It gave him custody of two children, while it ordered the wife to have custody of two children, yet to become teenagers.

The President of the Court, Mrs. A.O. Abimbola, however, granted the prayer of the husband and dissolved the marriage.