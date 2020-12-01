Adejoke Adeleye

A customary court sitting in Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital has dissolved a twenty-seven-year-old marriage based on the husband’s demand.

Mr. Alani Adekunle and father of four told the court which was presided by the president of the court Mrs. A.O Abimbola that his wife, Dorcas, always stripped naked to rain curses on him and used dangerous weapons to threaten him whenever they have a disagreement.

Alani, who dragged his wife to the court in suit number: C/124/2020, also accused her of taking his pictures from one herbalist to another since he had filed a divorce suit against her.

Alani said his wife also stripped herself, despite being a Christian, to rain curses on him and threatening to burn down his house whenever they had a disagreement.

The husband, who prayed the court to dissolve his 27- year- old marriage with his wife, whom he accused of infidelity, said that he had reported her to her family members and his own to resolve the matter but both family’s efforts proved abortive.

He, therefore, sought for an order of the court to ask his wife to pack her belongings out of his house and to grant him the custody of their four children which the court objected, saying that only two of their children who had not reached teenage age would be given the custody of their mother.

” I want the court to dissolve our 27-year-old marriage because of my wife’s frequent fighting, provocation, trouble-making, no rest of mind, cursing, stubborn, lack of care”

“I am pleading for an order of the court to order my wife to pack her belongings out of my house with immediate effect and to restrain her from coming to my house or place of work to foment trouble and the court to grant me the custody of my four children,” Alani said

In her defense, the wife denied that she did not steal her husband’s pictures to take them to any herbalist. She accused him of not being responsible for the welfare of the children and their school fees.

Dorcas said that her husband always locks up foodstuffs he buys to keep her and the children from gaining access to them, blaming him for being the one taking her pictures from one herbalist to another to destroy her life.

The President of the Court, Mrs. A.O. Abimbola, however, granted the prayer of the husband and dissolved their marriage.