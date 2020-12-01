President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, sent heartfelt condolence to former House of Representatives Member and gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Hon. Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the sad death of his wife in an auto crash.

Buhari describes the death of Barrister (Mrs) Nnenna Millicent as a regrettable incident that has not only robbed the Ukachukwu family of a jewel, but also deprived society of the positive contributions of an entrepreneur, school proprietress, and pillar of support for her husband in his political and philanthropist activities.

President Buhari prays that God will rest the soul of the departed, and also comfort those left behind to mourn her.