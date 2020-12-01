The Senate today confirmed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, for a second term.

Yakubu is the first INEC boss to be re-appointed.

The Senate confirmation followed the submission of report of the screening committee by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate President, said: “I will like to begin by thanking Mr. President for this nomination.

“This is the first time the Chairman of INEC is re-nominated.

“Let me thank the Committee on INEC for bringing forth what most of us do not know.

“I stand to support this nomination not because of all that have been said about him but because of the way he has carried out the affairs of INEC.

” I have worked with him and I am very happy that he is ready to carry out most of the report submitted by the INEC Committee. So I support this nomination.”

Several other senators spoke glowingly about Yakubu.

However, minority leader Eyinnaya Abaribe wanted Yakubu to face the whole senate for another round of grilling.

The Senate later adopted the report and confirmed Yakubu.

Yakubu’s first term expired 9 November.