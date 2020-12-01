Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial adviser of U.S. President Trump on COVID-19 has resigned.

Fox News said the radiologist, turned virus expert formally resigned from his post on Monday. His resignation letter was so dated.

Atlas, who spoke with Trump on Monday, joined the administration in August, and was considered a Special Government Employee (SGE), serving a 130-day detail.

Atlas’ role is set to expire this week.

In his resignation letter, Atlas touted the Trump administration’s work on the coronavirus pandemic, while wishing “all the best” to the incoming Biden administration.

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said, thanking him for “the honour and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

“I worked hard with a singular focus—to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” Atlas wrote, adding that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence.”

“As time went on, like all scientists and health policy scholars, I learned new information and synthesized the latest data from around the world, all in an effort to provide you with the best information to serve the greater public good,” Atlas wrote.

“But, perhaps more than anything, my advice was always focused on minimizing all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor.”

Atlas, who had been criticized throughout his tenure for calling for a reopening, and saying that lockdowns are “extremely harmful” to Americans, said that “although some may disagree with those recommendations, it is the free exchange of ideas that lead to scientific truths, which are the very foundation of a civilized society.”

“Indeed, I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent,” Atlas said.