By Abiodun Azi/Raji Rasak

Some hotel operators in Lagos say they don’t provide condoms for their customers in order not to encourage sexual immorality in their facilities.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the awareness of the prevalence of HIV/AIDS, that the basic functions of any hotel is to provide shelter and comfort to customers.

NAN investigation also showed that in some hotels visited in Lagos, many operators were not providing condoms for their customers, claiming it was not part of the services they are rendering.

In his comments, Mr Idris Adenekan, said the basic function of any hotel was to give rooms and ensure comfort of their customers and not provide condoms.

Adenkan said, though, he was aware of the prevalence of the virus, the safety of customers rest solely on their shoulders.

According to him, customers should be the ones to provide whatever he or she want to use in the hotel, apart from the basic things which the hotel should provide.

He said that it was the duty of a hotel to provide toiletries, among other things, but certainly not to give condoms.

“Is it every customer that come to a hotel that want to have sex ?

“Some customers have preference in everything that they use; if you give them condoms, they may say it is cheap and then, they will not use,” he said.

The hotelier said that condoms were supposed to be tagged under private life usage.

He said some customers don’t like to talk about their sex life or whatever happened behind the closed doors, adding that it was purely a private life behind closed doors.

Adenekan said that presenting condoms to customers might even be embarrassing to some of them.

He said some customers who are siblings would like to lodge together because they don’t have enough cash; so, presenting condoms to such people might feel embarrassed and angered them.

The hotel operator said that the function of any hotel should be to provide shelter and comfort, not to encourage act of immorality.

In Badagry, Mr Tunde Kadiri, the Managing Director of Always Cool Spot in Badagry, said the use of condoms was still common for the protection of people that come for short-time room in the spot.

According to Kadiri, most people that come here always come with condoms to protect themselves against diseases or unwanted pregnancy.

“On many occasions, the lady will bring condoms with her, but if the man did not like the type, he will buy from us here, because my wife sells condoms. It is N100 per packet.

“At times, lady and man will ask for a particular type of condoms, and if we don’t have, they will buy from the chemist.

“There are occasions when some of them will prefer to do without the use of condoms, because they are familiar with one another.

“Here, we don’t force anyone to use condoms, they have their lives to live. If they want to use condom, they are free to use it, if they don’t want, it is their life,” he said.

Kadiri said he charged each customer N700 per room, adding that residents from Badagry and Benin Republic were patronising the spot.

One of the regular customers, popularly called Segun, said he always use condoms anytime he was having sexual intercourse, adding this was because one could easily contact any disease.

“Most of the ladies we are bringing here have many customers; so, for one to be safe from AIDS and other diseases, it is advisable to use condoms.

“Even, if you don’t have condoms and you want to do it with them, they will not agree,’’ he said.

Segun said that most of the hotels in Badagry don’t give out condoms to their customers whenever we lodged in their hotels.

He said individual customer was expected to provide for his use, not the hotel or brothel.

Also, the manager of a hotel at Ajara, who does not want his name or that of the hotel mentioned, said they don’t offer short-term service and they don’t give condoms to customers.

“People patronising here are adults, so we don’t give condoms out to them; we believe that if they are in the hotel for any sexual mission, they should have brought their condoms.

“Some people feel embarrass when you ask them, if they will need condoms whenever they are lodging in our hotel, that is why we don’t give them,” he said.

One of the customers at the hotel, Mr Daniel Ayodeji said that the hotels don’t give condoms.

Ayodeji said that he was aware of the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and always take precautions.

The customer said he uses condoms and conscious of using sharp objects anyhow.

“The last time I lodged in a hotel was September, and to the best of my knowledge, there was no provision of condoms.

“Personally, I believe unprotected sex remains one of the fast and major ways of contacting the virus.

“So, I only go for flesh to flesh with my wife, but for any other woman, I use condom,” he said.

The customer said he uses his clipper whenever he wants to have haircut.

Also, Mr Olamilekan Jegede, a customer said the hotels don’t give condoms, adding that they only provided toiletries among other things.

Jegede said that condoms were supposed to be preventing HIV/AIDS, and not too good for hotels not to be given.

He said that he usually goes to the barbing salon with his clippers, adding after each shave he disinfect his clippers with disinfectant.