By Jennifer Okundia

CEO RED Media Africa, Adebola Williams, is engaged to his sweetheart Kehinde Daniel, daughter of former Ogun governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Nigerian singer Omawumi was the first to announce the good news on her timeline, as she shared visuals of Debola, who went on one knee, in a boat to pop the question to Kehinde with a placard that read “Marry me”.

Kehinde Daniel works with KPMG as an analyst.

Singer-songwriter John Ighodaro, known on stage as Johnny Drille, was there to serenade the couple with beautiful music, alongside their friends.

See Omawumi’s caption here:

ADEBOLA WILLO!! Congratulations to you and @kenny.d

Reposted from @latashalagos “Kehinde, will you marry us”???

Congratulations @debolalagos

The moment has finally come and here we are rejoicing with you! You popped the question, she said yes 💍

Cc @omawonder @chudeity @mfonekpo1 @lalaakindoju @princebk