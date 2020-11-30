Aituaje Iruobe a.k.a Waje is set to release new song titled “Best thing” on Dec. 4.

The award-winning singer broke the news to her fans on her Twitter handle.

“And it is official Best thing is now available for preorder.

“We drop on Friday 4th Dec. Pre-order link my Bio, you are all my fans. The best thing is coming your way,” Waje stated.

The Edo born singer gained her recognition after featuring on a remake of P.Square’s “Omoge Mi” and the duo”s 2008 hit track “Do Me”.

She contributed a vocal to Banky W’s Thief my Kele,” M.I’s hit track “One Naira” and joined rap artiste Zoro to release a single album titled “Ngwa.”

Waje shocked her fans in May, 2020 when she released “Red Velvet,” a single 10 album.