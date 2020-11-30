By Jennifer Okundia

27-year-old media personality, YouTuber and former Big Brother Naija Lockdown Show housemate Tolani Shobajo, aka Tolani Baj, has released her latest vlog.

The energetic gingered babe from Lagos State, took fans through a day in her life, doing her makeup, having photo shoots and going out, which is a lot of fun.

TBaj as she is sometimes called, once said People always call her the life of the party. When she’s not entertaining, she’s dancing and cooking.

Take a look at her vlog below…