By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday flagged off the reconstruction of 37 kilometres Owerri to Orlu dual carriageway and 55 kilometres Owerri to Okigwe single carriageway respectively.

The reconstruction work by Craneburg Construction Engineering, will be going on at the same time on both corridors, according to Oguwike Nwachuku, the CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor.

Addressing an excited crowd at the flag-off posts at Banana junction for Orlu and Okatankwu in Ikeduru for Okigwe road, the Governor described the day as a special one as the signature projects by his shared Prosperity Government will shore up the economy of the State.

He said when the roads are made motorable and people travel on them without stress, they will definitely impact on the overall economy of Imo State.

“There were non to travel on, economic activities were shut down, the system was disorganized and disoriented, worse still attempt by previous Governments to repair them made the situation worst.

”Hence it became necessary that this administration must recover, reconstruct and rehabilitate Imo State in other to reduce the infrastructural deficit.”

Uzodimma said during the rainy season his administration could embark upon the reconstruction of some internal roads in Owerri Metropolis and maintenance of some others at the outskirts of the Municipality.

According to the Governor, the two roads – Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe – have been awarded at the cost of N55 billion and by the provisions of the Procurement Act. Also, the government has paid 15 percent of this amount as mobilization to the Company.

However, he warned against politicising the road constructions by either APC, PDP, APGA or any other political party, saying, “they are for Imo people and must be done to the benefit of all and sundry.”

Residents living along the roads under reconstruction were implored to cooperate with the government so as to achieve the project on a record time of 18 months.

He assured that the Government will fund the project 100 percent and will bring prosperity to Imo people.

Meanwhile, the flag-off was graced by prominent personalities from the areas including traditional rulers, lawmakers, political appointees and top members of the All Progressive Congress.

Those of them who spoke did not hide their joy over the projects and were full commendations to the governor.