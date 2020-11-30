By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigeria’s first of its kind luxury fragrance brand, TAT Fragrance has been unveiled in FCT, Abuja.

TAT Fragrance was unveiled at the Silverbird Galleria with the launch of new bespoke fragrances.

The event was well attended by prominent personalities Hon. Abike Dabiri, Chairperson Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, while FCT Minister, Mallam Bello Muhammed, Minister of Trade and Investment and many others.

”Charm and Crush”, the newly launched fragrances were the highlights of the evening as guests couldn’t wait to try out the various fragrances.

Sultry, mysterious, seductive, free-spirited and inviting, each fragrance is distinct not only in their scent but in the sensuality and sophistication they evoke.

At the event, Mrs Grace Ayoola, the Chief Executive Officer of TAT Fragrance remarked, “There is an increasing appetite and taste for luxury brands in Abuja, and this Fragrance will provide more avenues for our customers to access their preferred local and international brands they’ve come to trust.

”We are also thrilled to unveil these new and exciting fragrances; they provide our customers with the opportunity to identify and embrace their own unique scent, personality and style.”

