Nigerian Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly, Senator Elisha Abbo has married for the third time.

Senator Abbo made this known on social media as he shared photos from the private event.

The event which took place recently was announced on Facebook by the Adamawa lawmaker who shared photos of his new wife, Dr Stacey P. Power, and said they became husband and wife despite opposition from “home and abroad”.

He wrote: “Few years ago we started this journey as friends.



Today despite oppositions home and abroad we ended up as best friends – husband and wife.

I love you Dr Stacey P Power, Who today traditionally becomes Dr Stacey Ishaku Abbo ( Dr SIA)

The battle of love is won – Love always wins.

I thank our family and friends, the good people of Numan and indeed the Bwatiye nation for your support.

God bless you all.

I AM SIA”

It can be recalled that Senator Abbo became really famous after hitting a woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.