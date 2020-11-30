Residents of Zabarmari, where Boko Haram slaughtered no fewer than 43 rice farmers, informed the military ahead of the weekend attack.

But the military failed to heed the warning and protect the people.

A survivor named Abubakar Salihu, told Daily Trust, that the villagers foresaw danger after they arrested one of the Boko Haram terrorists and handed him to security operatives.

“We informed military beforehand that our members sighted Boko Haram in large numbers but nothing was done about it.

“It was a sad day for us in Zabarmari; it could have been averted but the military failed to act on the information we gave them,” he said.

Another rice farmer, Mohammed Alhaji, said the victims were busy harvesting rice when the insurgents summoned and assembled them.

“It was a deliberate act to ensure that we do not harvest our farm produce. We need the federal government to assist us and secure our lives,” he said.

The imminent attack came on Saturday, as Boko Haram terrorists rounded up farmers on rice fields and slit their throats or beheaded them.

A total 43 bodies were recovered in one location after the attack.

Bodies recovered from other locations have increased the death toll to 110.