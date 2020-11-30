By Jennifer Okundia

Record producer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Don Jazzy and his father, posed for a shot which has got everyone talking.

Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy or Don Baba J, is one Nigerian industry heavy weight entertainer that has raised stars, like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Rema, Dija, among others, through his Mavin record label.

Jazzy also turned 38 this November, which also happened to be his dad’s birthday and he has this to say: “It’s my birthday today. Dear lord I do not take it for granted. It’s been one crazy year. I give GOD all the glory for life and the many blessings. Pls guys help me wish my dad @mavingrandpa a happy birthday also as we share the day. Thank you guys for all the wishes already I feel loved 🥰 hehe. I love y’all too.”

Sharing a picture with his father known as mavingrandpa, he wrote…

“Father and son. @mavingrandpa”

“The musician hails from Isoko in Delta State. His mother is an Igbo princess from Abia state and his father is a native of the Isoko people.

Jazzy was born in Umuahia, Abia State. His family later moved to Ajegunle, Lagos where he was raised.

Don Jazzy found an interest in music at age 12, and began to play the bass guitar. He also gained knowledge of traditional and percussion instruments.

He was educated at the co-educational high school, Federal Government College, Lagos, and later enrolled in business management studies at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

