*5 jail breakers from Edo Correctional Centre also re-arrested

Nigerian police have arrested 35 suspects, including a woman for their involvement in cases of robbery, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in some parts of the country.

Also arrested were five jail breakers of the Oko Correctional Centre, Benin, during the ENDSARS protests.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: eight AK49 rifles, one Beretta Pistol with 6 rounds of live ammunition, three locally made pistols, 111 rounds of AK47 ammunition, 10 AK47 magazine, five live cartridges.

Also recovered from the suspects were seven Laptop computers, one anti-tracking device, one camouflage vest, eight stolen vehicles, one stolen trailer Mercedes Actros with reg. no. NNK 334 YT.

Among the jail breakers re-arrested was Onaruje Benjamin, who had earlier been convicted for conspiracy and Robbery and was on death-row at the time of escape.

There were also Adebayo Opeyemi, a dismissed soldier, Peter Felix Osas, Frank Odion Oloye and Alhaji Hudu Musa a.k.a Mai Cellular.

They were arrested by operatives of the FIB – Intelligence Response Team in Kaduna State for the offences of Armed Robbery, Car Theft and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

Investigations reveal the suspects having escaped from the Correctional Centre, formed a new criminal gang and returned to their old criminal enterprise.

Indeed, Onaruje Benjamin, snatched a Toyota Corolla Car in Benin, 30-minutes after his escape from the Correctional Centre.

Five (5) vehicles earlier snatched from their owners at gun point in different parts of the country were recovered from the gang.

While Onaruje Benjamin is the leader of the gang and the arms bearer, Alhaji Hudu Musa is in charge of ferrying and disposing the stolen vehicles to Niger Republic.

Also arrested was one female suspect, Talatu Ibrahim, 40years old from Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State from whom six AK49 rifles were recovered.

Her arrest led to the subsequent arrest of one Duleji Alhaji Abubakar a.k.a Ori jeje residing at Ekka village, Koro LGA, Kwara State. Findings reveal that Ori Jeje has been getting arms supply from Talatu Ibrahim to carry out series of kidnapping and armed robbery in Kwara State.

The operatives also arrested one Abdullahi Mohammed a.k.a ‘Governmenti’, a specialist in car snatching.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, within 90-days, August, September, and October, 2020 snatched 18 vehicles at gun-point from their owners in Jos and Bauchi States.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has reassured citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force to their safety and security.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.