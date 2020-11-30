By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Monday visited his Osun counterpart, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as a thank you gesture over the resolved issue of ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Oyetola said the decision to sign off the institution required him to be statesmanly and rise above political and primordial sentiments.

He noted that ceding the institution was also in the best interest of the students of the institution who were directly affected by the incessant crises, the welfare of the state.

See more photos below