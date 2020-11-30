Family and Friends of the late Dr Mrs Esther Adelaja
By Ayodele Efunla
The Family and friends of the late Dr Mrs Adedayo Esther Abebi Adelaja gathered in Ishonyin, a small town in the northern part of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, to pay their last respect.
A funeral service was held in her honour on Saturday, 29, November 2020, The News/PM news was there to capture the moments.
The remains of Dr Mrs Adedayo Esther Abebi Adelaja
The Family and friends of Dr Mrs Adedayo Esther Adelaja
The Family of Dr Mrs Adedayo Esther Adelaja
The choir members of First Baptisit Church, Ereko, Ijebu Ode
Otunba Kayode Odukoya, Rev Peter Oluwakoya and Mrs Ollasunbo Ade Martins
Mariam Odukoya, Molayo Emiola, Molade Oluwo Emiola and Tobi Onanuga
Rev Agboola Olusegun and Evangelist John Ajayi , Methodist Church Nigeria, Folawiyo Bankole, Ikate Surulere, Lagos
Mr Bayo Onanuga, MD, The News, Mr Kunle Ajibade, Executive Editor The News magazine, Mrs Bunmi Ajibade and Mrs Toyin Machado Onanuga
Mrs Idowu Odukoya, Otunba Lanre Folorunsho and Otunba Deji Odukoya
Mrs Dotun Kpiasi, Mr Hakeem Odukoya and Mrs Toyin Onanuga
Mrs Toyin Onanuga while reading the biography of the late Dr Mrs Esther Adelaja
Otunba Kayode Odukoya, Chairman, Aniyikaiye Odukoya Descendants while giving the vote of thanks
Members of Avenue Baptist Church, Warri while paying their last respect to the deceased
Family and Friends of the late Dr Mrs Esther Adelaja
Mr Bayo Osikoya, Mr Bayo Onanuga and Mr Ayo Sanni
