The Provost Plateau State College of Health Technology, Pankshin has advised students to come with face-marks and sanitisers as the college reopens on Tuesday, Dec. 1

Dr Fwanngje Isah, gave the advice on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin.

The provost explained that the college management was not ready to allow any health crisis on the campus, especially any COVID-19 case to hamper the academic activities of the institution.

“The college is reopening tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the full academic activities, but any students that fails to come along with his or her face masks and sanitiser will not be allowed entry into the college gate,” Isah warned.

He said that the reopening of the college was in compliance to the state Gov. Simon Lalong’s directive to all tertiary Institutions in the state to reopen Dec. 1 for academic activities.

“The Governor’s directive was a cheering news to us in this college having closed down for eight months due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.We will not allow anyone to jeopardize this chance.

“We want both students and staff of the college to ensure they observe the COVID-19 protocols for us to have a healthy environment and smooth academic activities running.

“The entire college has been fumigated and management has put all the necessary materials such as wash hands machines, Soaps and water as well as Sanitisers with more being ordered to ensure safety against the virus, ” he assured.

Isah noted that the pandemic had interrupted the college semester exam adding that as soon as the students resume, all remaining examinations shall commence in a week’s time.

According to him, “we are going to prepare the time table for the remaining exams this week for the students to start writing next week.”

“Our intention is to see that we are through with this session this year and commence new session by Jan. 2021.

“We are already selling the forms in preparation for admission of fresh students into all the courses so that by next year, we can start the new session without any hitch or delay, ” the Provost added.