By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in the country and two deaths.

The new infections jacked the total cases in the country to 67,412.

And the death toll now stands at 1,173.

Nigeria has so far tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced on 27 February.

NCDC said the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency announced that 236 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged after testing negative .

Among those discharged were 136 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

The total number of recoveries is now 63,055.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of new confirmed cases with 48, followed by Rivers, 8, Kwara and Yobe, 6 each and Katsina 5.

Here is the full breakdown:

Lagos-48

Rivers-8

Kwara-6

Yobe-6

Katsina-5

FCT-3

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Ogun-1

Kano-1

Osun-1

67,412 confirmed

63,055 discharged

1,173 deaths