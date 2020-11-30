The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has stated that Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state under the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus stated this on Monday while speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mega rally for Bayelsa West Senatorial District at Sagbama, in Bayelsa State.

The Chairman, who presented the party’s flag to its Senatorial Candidate, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, lamented that everything including in the country’s economy and security sectors are falling apart.

He noted that the only chance of redemption was to put credible people in the National Assembly who would be able to make laws in defence of Nigerians.

Secondus said, “Today, as we stand here to speak to you, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. The only rescue is to put quality people in the National Assembly who can go there to make laws in defence of the people.

“Everywhere has broken down. Security and the economy are breaking down. The Government of APC has failed. You can imagine a bag of rice that was N18000 is now N30,000, and the Dollar, which was exchanging for between N180 and N230 is now N500.

“I can tell you that this is the most trying period for our nation. The country is gradually falling apart.”

He added, “Finally, I want to advise our Commander-in-Chief that the country is falling apart. He should not make things worse because If he denies the people their votes, he will make the situation worse.”